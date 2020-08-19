Ehlinger feels safe with Longhorns plans for season during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and the Big 12 are moving forward with plans for a fall football season. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger says he feels safe with plans in place.

Ehlinger was in on the call with other players and Big 12 Commssioner Bob Bowlsby before the conference made a final decision last week. Ehlinger is confident in the school and conference’s plan as they keep constant focus on the health and safety of the players.

“The real mood, to be completely honest with you, is that Texas is taking the best care of us and has every single detail thought out to protect us from the virus. We feel comfortable being here and that we feel more comfortable being here than at home. Talking with players from other schools, we feel that the University of Texas is the gold standard for controlling and protecting players. I have to tell myself that I’m 100% confident that there’s going to be a season this year, that’s what I’ve been told and with the procedures that we have here, I know it’s possible,” Ehlinger said on Tuesday.

The Longhorns are in their second full week of practice. With a 10-game schedule ahead, Texas expects to start the season in just over three weeks on Sept. 12 against UTEP.

“Coach Herman tells us all the time that the most mature and responsible team will be the one that has the chance to compete this year and it’s true. Being a leader, it’s important to reiterate to the the guys that all the fun things in college will be there in January. If we can get through the season, if we can avoid the distraction and avoid bringing the virus to the team, it would be a huge win for us,” Ehlinger said.

As for fans planning to watch Texas play football, Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in an email to season ticket holders that the department is planning to operate at 25% capacity for home games at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.