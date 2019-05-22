Sports

Ducoff powers Texas A&M past Florida in SEC Tournament

Posted: May 21, 2019 / 09:53 PM CDT / Updated: May 21, 2019 / 09:53 PM CDT

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jonathan Ducoff delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th and also had a three-run homer to lift Texas A&M to an 8-7 victory over Florida Tuesday in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Cam Blake drew a one-out walk for the Aggies (37-19-1) and advanced to second on a grounder to set up the winning hit.

Texas A&M will face No. 3 seed Georgia on Wednesday, when the format switches to double elimination.

Ducoff and Mikey Hoehner both homered with two outs in the eight for Texas A&M.

The Gators (33-24) were eliminated from the tournament after rallying with two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. Will Dalton and Austin Langworthy had RBI triples in those innings.

Kasey Kalich (2-1) earned the win after pitching the final two innings for the Aggies, including a scoreless 10th. Nolan Crisp (4-4) took the loss.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Sports Stories

Trending Video

  • Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

    Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

  • Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

    Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

  • RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

    RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

  • Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

    Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

  • 62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

    62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

  • Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

    Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

  • New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

    Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

  • City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

    City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

  • South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

    South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

  • It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

    It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

  • Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

    Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

  • Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

    Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

  • Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

    Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

  • Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

    Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

  • Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

    Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

  • UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

    UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

  • Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

    Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

  • Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

    Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

  • Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

    Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

  • A look at Stern's Island

    A look at Stern's Island

  • A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

    A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

  • Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

    Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

  • Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

    Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

  • Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

    Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

  • How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

    How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

  • Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

    Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

  • 'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

    'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

  • What's coming up this hurricane season
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    What's coming up this hurricane season

  • Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

    Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

  • Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

    Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

  • Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

    Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

  • Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing

  • Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

    Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

  • David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

    David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

  • Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

    Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

  • Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

    Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

  • After crash, Austin couple sues Uber and their driver
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    After crash, Austin couple sues Uber and their driver

  • Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

    Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

  • Habitat for Humanity to build large-scale affordable housing complex

    Habitat for Humanity to build large-scale affordable housing complex

  • Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules

    Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules

  • Bill to increase groping penalties destined for Governor's desk

    Bill to increase groping penalties destined for Governor's desk

  • 'Carry The Load' veterans aim to restore 'true' meaning of Memorial Day through relay

    'Carry The Load' veterans aim to restore 'true' meaning of Memorial Day through relay

  • Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium

    Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium

  • Texas State University student drowns in apartment pool, police say

    Texas State University student drowns in apartment pool, police say

  • Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions

    Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions

  • Austin Council to vote on scooter rules Thursday

    Austin Council to vote on scooter rules Thursday

  • In-Depth: Plastic Eating Microbes

    In-Depth: Plastic Eating Microbes

  • Disaster aid bill compromise may have been reached

    Disaster aid bill compromise may have been reached

  • Why you may want to think critically about that gross pool survey

    Why you may want to think critically about that gross pool survey

  • CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

    CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

  • US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

    US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

  • Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

    Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

  • Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

    Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

  • Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

    Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

  • Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

    Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

  • New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

    New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

  • Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

    Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

  • Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

    Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss