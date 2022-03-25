AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers in the Camping World Truck Series are taking the track at Circuit of the Americas as NASCAR makes it return to Austin.

Among them are racers with Niece Equipment, a company based in Buda.

“Before you’re there the weekend could go any way. You could either win, or you could crash lap one, turn one. So, once you get in the truck and you start racing all that stuff goes away, because you’re in it now,” said Kris Wright.

The Niece Motorsports Team started in 2016.

Al Niece owns the team. He said they started with one used truck. Now, they have grown to four teams and 27 trucks.

This is NASCAR’s second year hosting at COTA. Several events are slated for Saturday and Sunday, view them here.