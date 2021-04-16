Dripping Springs girls soccer team wins UIL 5A championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dripping Springs Tigers are champions after beating Frisco Wakeland in the UIL 5A title game 2-1 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

There wasn’t a surplus of shots for the Tigers, only attempting four on goal. However, 50 percent was good enough to bring them the victory.

Frisco Wakeland was able to put a little more pressure on the Dripping Springs goalkeepers, they had 13 shots on goal. The Tigers were able to save six of them, only allowing the one goal which was the first of the game.

Dripping Springs tied the game in the 39th minute of the first half, thanks to a goal from sophomore Riley Sisson.

The match stayed tied for a while in the 2nd half, but in the 47th minute, Taylor Hodsen was able to score on a shot that slowly rolled past the Wakeland goalkeeper and another defender after the goalkeeper tried to contest.

The goal gave them the lead and thanks to excellent defense, the Tigers were able to hold off the Wolverines the rest of the way to secure a state championship.

The No. 1 Tigers had made the state semifinals the previous two years, only to be eliminated.

This time, they were able to get it done to win the program’s first title in girls soccer.

Dripping Springs finishes the year with a 27-1-1 record overall.