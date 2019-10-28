Drew Brees leads Saints to victory in return from thumb injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — Drew Brees returned to action Sunday after missing five games due to a thumb injury and delivered a dominant win for the Saints.

Brees threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The medical staff clearly didn’t place any restrictions on the 19-year NFL veteran as he threw the ball 43 times completing 34 passes on the Cardinals defense.

All three of Brees’ touchdown passes came after the break as the Saints turned a 10-6 halftime lead into a blowout.

Brees underwent surgery for a torn right thumb ligament after a week two loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It could’ve been a moment that derailed the Saints’ season, but Teddy Bridgewater kept the offense steady for five straight victories.

Bridgewater threw for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions during his five-game stint as the Saints starter.

New Orleans is 7-1 with its only loss coming in Los Angeles.