Dress rehearsal weekend for the Longhorns

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2021, file photo, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian watches players run drills during an NCAA college football practice in Austin, Texas. Texas gave Sarkisian, a former head coach at Washington and Southern California, a guaranteed six-year, $34 million contract that should take him into the eventual move to the SEC planned for 2025, if it doesn’t happen sooner. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN(KXAN)– Texas football will go through the a dress rehearsal this weekend as training camp draws to an end and game week approaches. The team will go through their normal Friday before a game routine including staying in a hotel. On Saturday they will treat it just like a game day up to a 3;30 pm start to their “mock game” t to match the start time of the opener against Louisiana.

“We’ll go to the hotel, we’ll do our meetings, we’ll get up Saturday morning and do our walk throughs, we’ll come to the stadium and do all our pre game warm ups and then we’ll reenact those scenarios that happen in the game from substitutions, to injuries potentially, things that guys are prepared for as back ups whether they’re on offense, defense or special teams,” said head coach Steve Sarkisian. “Really trying to get the guys in a routine of what we do, why we do it to get them comfortable and prepared to play at a high high level next Saturday.”

The other challenge as a new head coach and coaching staff is that other than a couple of transfers from Alabama, Sarkisian has not coached any of these players in an actual game. That means he does not have the advantage of knowing first hand how players will respond when it all counts.

“That’s why we scrimmage the way we do,” said Sarkisian. “A lot of it is you want to see the guys that are able to cut it loose and play fast and free and you want to see the guys that maybe get out of themselves and don’t trust their training. You want to recognize the guys if any, that have a little performance anxiety and how we can help them, that doesn’t mean they’re not a good player that may be something that’s got them jammed up and can’t perform the way they want to or we want them to.” “Ultimately in front of a 100,000 people on national television, some guys may react a little different and we need to be prepared for that.”