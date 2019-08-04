D’Onta Foreman released by Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman runs against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

HOUSTON (AP) — Running back D’Onta Foreman has been released by the Houston Texans.

Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.

The Doak Walker Award winner played 10 games including one start as a rookie, finishing with 78 carries for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

The move leaves the Texans with very little experience at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, which could have them looking to sign a player to compete to back him up.

Also Sunday, the team signed linebacker Gimel President after he was waived by the Titans earlier this week. It’s President’s second stint with the Texans after he appeared in four games for them in 2017.

Foreman’s time at Texas

Foreman was the featured offensive weapon of the 2016 Longhorns’ offense under head coach Charlie Strong and offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert.

He earned the Doak Walker Award for his 2016 season running the ball 323 times (!!) for 2028 yards during 11 games. Foreman left the Longhorns following the season forgoing his final year of eligibility.