D’Onta Foreman expected to miss most of the season with torn biceps

Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman (27) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

INDIANAPOLIS (KXAN) — Former Texas running back D’Onta Foreman has been dealt another blow during the 2019 preseason.

The Indianapolis Colts placed Foreman on injured reserve with a torn biceps muscle Monday. Foreman is expected to miss at least four months for recovery.

The Houston Texans cut Foreman at the beginning of training camp in August, but quickly found a new home with the Colts.

He was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017, but appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.

