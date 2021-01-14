Doncic has 34 points, Mavs beat Hornets in Porzingis’ return

Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis, right, blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington as center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-93 on Wednesday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games.

The Mavericks have won four straight after opening 2-4. Terry Rozier had 18 points to lead the Hornets.

They shot 38% from the field and had their four-game winning streak snapped. Porzingis played for the first time since having knee surgery in October.

The Mavericks were forced to postpone Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Dallas fell below the eight player minimum due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.