Donate and win: McConaughey offers Texas Longhorns ‘sideline experience’ for coronavirus relief

Matthew McConaughey salutes the crowd during ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Superfan and “Minister of Culture” Matthew McConaughey is offering a once-in-a-lifetime Texas Longhorns fan experience to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

McConaughey answered the challenge from fellow celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio and joined the All In Challenge on Wednesday — a foundation providing aid and relief to people affected by COVID-19.

Celebrities from all industries are banding together offering experiences and excursions available to win in an auction/game format.

McConaughey will give the game winner and a guest two tickets to a future UT football game, a meet and greet with McConaughey during the game, two round trip airline tickets to Austin, and a night in a hotel along with $100 in rideshare credits.

You can buy entries for the opportunity to win McConaughey’s experience. $10 will get you 10 entries, $25 will get you 25 entries, $50 will net you 100 entries and $100 will give the participant 200 entries.

100% of the money raised through the auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, according to the website listing.

