Disu makes Texas debut in Longhorns win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Dequan Morris (5) is blocked by Texas forward Dylan Disu (4) as he tires to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Dylan Disu was the final piece to Chris Beard’s roster rebuild puzzle to play for the Longhorns. The Vanderbilt transfer and Hendrickson High School graduate was back from a knee injury that ended his season at Vanderbilt last February.

Disu made his Longhorn debut in Tuesday’s 63-31 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Frank Erwin Center. Disu scored two points, five rebounds and a blocked shot in 12 minutes of playing time. Texas (7-2) jumped out to an 18-1 lead and never looked back. Tre Mitchell was the only Longhorn scoring in double figures with 14 points. The 31 points was the fewest Texas allowed this season.

The Longhorns go back on the road where they are 0-2, when they face Stanford Sunday in Las Vegas. It’s the first game of a Men’s and Women’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Center in the Inaugural Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The men will face Stanford at 2 p.m. Central followed by the 11th ranked UT Women taking on 4th ranked and undefeated Arizona at 4:30 p.m. Central.