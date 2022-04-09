AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in town Saturday at the Austin Convention Center. The 21-year NBA veteran remains involved with the Mavs as a special advisor and is very happy with how things have gone this season.

“I’m excited for our young team,” said Nowitzki. “Luka (Dončić) is an incredible talent, one of the best in the league. We have some great players around him that spread the floor and are athletic. It’s been fun to watch.”

The Mavericks currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with one game to go in the regular season. And even though Nowitzki is no longer a player in the association, he still doesn’t have a ton of free time.

“I thought it would be a lot less busy but it’s actually been a pretty packed schedule,” said Nowitzki. “I still travel a lot to Germany to see my folks. I have two foundations; one in the U.S. and one in Germany. I’m on the board of FIBA.”

The 14-time NBA All-Star was in Austin to promote the new ‘Dirk Nowitzki Signature Line by Bauerfiend’ at the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine Annual Meeting. The line includes a compression arm sleeve and the compression knee support.

“Bauerfiend really helped me the last few years of my career, obviously it wasn’t quite this slim and nice,” Nowitzki joked referencing the new knee support from his line. “But it helped me a lot. I had some knee swelling the last few years of my career.”