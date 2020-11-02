DiNucci’s fumble seals Cowboys’ fate against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 01: Rodney McLeod #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammates after McLeod ran back a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys turned to rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci Sunday night. The Philadelphia Eagles forced a DiNucci turnover for the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

With Dallas driving to the Philly 21-yard line, the Eagles went all out on third down, sacking the Cowboys rookie quarterback and forcing a fumble which Rodney McLeod returned 53 yards for a touchdown. McLeod’s score gave the Eagles a 21-9 lead with 5:18 remaining.

Dallas’ offense was ill-equipped to create a comeback, falling to the Eagles in Philadelphia 23-9.

The Cowboys held a 9-7 lead at halftime behind three field goals from Greg Zuerlein before the Eagles responded with two touchdowns in the second half.

Carson Wentz threw two interceptions and fumbled twice, but also threw the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter for a 15-9 Philadelphia lead. Wentz hit Travis Fulgham in the back of the end zone for the score and Jalen Reagor for the ensuing two-point conversion.

DiNucci performed as expected for a rookie, making his first NFL start. The James Madison product completed just over 50% of his passes for 153 yards, but fumbled twice to the Eagles. The Eagles sacked DiNucci four times behind a struggling Cowboys offensive line.

Dallas falls to 2-6 at the midway point of a trying 2020 season and trail the Eagles by a game and a half in the NFC East standings. It doesn’t get any easier for the Cowboys next week hosting the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was featured heavily on Sunday night and experienced middling success. Elliott finished the game with 19 carries and 63 rushing yards. The Cowboys were held without a touchdown for the second straight week after a 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team last week.