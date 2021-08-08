Did you enjoy KXAN’s Olympics newsletter? Here’s what’s next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people signed up to get daily updates about Texans in the Olympics and memorable moments throughout the Games as KXAN launched its “More than the Score” newsletter.

But, that’s only the beginning.

This newsletter will now transition to covering local sports — including the Longhorns and Cowboys as football season kicks off, the latest updates and insight on Austin FC and high school football in Central Texas.

Let us know what you think and send story ideas to sports@kxan.com.

Sign up for other KXAN newsletters

If you missed out on our Olympics coverage, you can still sign up for the More Than The Score newsletter and a number of other newsletters through this link. Here are the other options: