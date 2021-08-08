Did you enjoy KXAN’s Olympics newsletter? Here’s what’s next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people signed up to get daily updates about Texans in the Olympics and memorable moments throughout the Games as KXAN launched its “More than the Score” newsletter.

But, that’s only the beginning.

This newsletter will now transition to covering local sports — including the Longhorns and Cowboys as football season kicks off, the latest updates and insight on Austin FC and high school football in Central Texas.

Let us know what you think and send story ideas to sports@kxan.com.

Sign up for other KXAN newsletters

If you missed out on our Olympics coverage, you can still sign up for the More Than The Score newsletter and a number of other newsletters through this link. Here are the other options:

  • Breaking News: Alerts about major news in Central Texas
  • Severe Weather Alerts: KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team keeps you updated as severe weather heads into Central Texas
  • KXAN Live Stream Alerts: Watch breaking news, in-depth coverage and investigative stories live on KXAN.com
  • Daily News: Stay informed with the top in-depth, investigative stories in Central Texas
  • Daily Weather Forecast: KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team delivers your forecast for Central Texas each day

