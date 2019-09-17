Dicker enjoying early season success with the Longhorns

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 22: Cameron Dicker #17 of the Texas Longhorns kicks a field goal in the first half defended by Julius Lewis #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It only took six games for University of Texas Sophomore Kicker Cameron Dicker to enter the spotlight in his career. Dicker, a graduate of Lake Travis, made the 42 yard field goal to beat the University of Oklahoma Sooners in last year’s Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The good times have continued this season for Dicker, as he’s made four of five attempts through the Longhorns first three games.

This past Saturday, against Rice, he added another accomplishment to the mantle by making a 57 yard field goal, which was the longest field goal made by a Texas kicker since 1985.

Like many of his teammates, Dicker believes confidence is the key factor to his early season success.

“I like to stay confident and trust myself in everything I’m doing, and go through knowing every kick is the same no matter what the situation is,” said the Sophomore Kicker. “Having the team love you no matter what happens is just like a big thing that makes it easy for me.”

Dicker and his teammates open Big 12 play Saturday against Oklahoma State at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm.