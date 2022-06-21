OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Texas A&M will play Oklahoma in its bracket final at the College World Series after beating Notre Dame 5-1 in an elimination game. Nathan Dettmer pitched three-hit ball over seven shutout innings and Texas A&M capitalized on Notre Dame’s mistakes.

The Aggies scored three runs in third inning. The first two runs scored on bases-loaded grounder from Dylan Rock that led to a Jack Brannigan throwing error. Trevor Werner produced A&M’s 4th run with a solo home run in the 5th inning before Rock drove in the 5th run later in that inning.

The Aggies will play Oklahoma on Wednesday. They must beat the Sooners twice to reach the CWS finals this weekend. This marks the first time Texas A&M has won two games at the College World Series in their eight appearances.