AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball bounced back after a disappointing home loss to clobber Kansas State on the road last week, but voters in the Associated Press poll didn’t seem to care.

The Longhorns dropped three spots to No. 15 in the latest poll released Monday and are again behind Oklahoma, a team they’ve defeated by at least 20 points twice this season. The Sooners, who shared the Big 12 regular season title with the Longhorns, are ranked No. 14. Oklahoma and Texas are the only Big 12 teams in the poll this week.

The Longhorns go into the Big 12 tournament as the No. 1 seed and they’ll take on either Texas Tech or Kansas State in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Big 12 women’s tournament is held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, down the street from where the men’s tournament is at the T-Mobile Center.

South Carolina remained at No. 1 for the 37th consecutive week but the Iowa Hawkeyes shot up five spots to No. 2. Indiana dropped a spot to No. 3, Virginia Tech moved up four to No. 4 and Stanford rounded out the top five after moving up a spot.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme projects the Longhorns as a No. 4 seed and hosts of first and second-round games at Moody Center. According to Creme, Green Bay will get the No. 13 seed and will face the Longhorns in the first round. Other teams projected to come to Austin are Louisville and South Dakota State.

The field of 68 will be selected at 7 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN.