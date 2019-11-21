Despite recent struggles, Beck happy with Longhorns’ mindset

AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns is tackled by linebacker O’Rien Vance #34, and defensive back Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones as tight end Reese Leitao #81 of the Texas Longhorns defends in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is trying to move forward after its loss to Iowa State on Saturday night, if for no other reason than the fact it has to.

“We’re not gonna get that one back,” offensive coordinator Tim Beck said. “We’re not. All we can do is trek ahead and continue to be 1-0 and get better at every rep.”

The loss was gutting for two reasons. First, the Longhorns’ fourth-quarter comeback bid was ended on a last-second, game-winning field goal. More importantly, though, loss also all but ended any chance Texas had of making the Big 12 championship game.

Despite all that, though, Beck is still pleased with the team’s mindset.

“I like where we’re at at this point in the season with the heartbreak that we’ve endured,” Beck said. “I like where we’re at heading into this game.”

Against the Cyclones, Texas managed just 54 yards rushing and had eight three-and-outs. Another tough defense awaits. Baylor ranks first in the Big 12 in scoring defense and is in the top three in both total defense and rushing defense.

Even with the season’s main goal gone, Beck is urging his offense to keep trying to get better.

“Some of these guys got aspirations to move on [to the NFL] — great,” Beck said. “You can’t level off, you gotta continue to push to get better every day, so that’s been our message.”