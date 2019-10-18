DeMarcus Lawrence responds to ‘guarantee’ from Eagles head coach

(Nexstar) — The Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Earlier this week, Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson said, during a radio interview, his team was coming here to beat the Cowboys and go into sole possession of first place.

Not so fast says the Cowboy’s Demarcus Lawrence.

It might have taken five days for somebody in the Cowboys locker room to thoroughly respond, but Lawrence sent his message loud and clear to the team’s rivals.

“He’s got to come here. Tell him come on…tell him come on…we ready. Can he play the game? So he might want to shut his *** and stay on the sidelines. He can’t play the game for them. The Eagles got to come play. He’s supposed to stay on the sideline and do whatever he wants to do, but he can’t play the game for them so…we’ll see,” Lawrence said.

The Cowboys injury situation going into Sunday’s game appears to be just a little bit better than what it was early in the week.

The Cowboys still have eight players listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game. Cornerback Anthony Brown has been ruled out. Three offensive linemen, guard Zack Martin and tackles La’el Collins and Tyron Smith, are listed as questionable.

Wide receivers Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper are questionable for Sunday. Defensive back Byron Jones is also questionable.