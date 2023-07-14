AUSTIN (KXAN) — These are exciting times for the Delwood Dynamite 10 and under softball team as the squad is headed to the International World Series to be played in McAllen, Texas next week.

The Dynamite finished second in a tournament in San Antonio to secure their spot where they will be the lone team representing from Austin.

The members of the team have been on the roster for times ranging from three years to one month, as they are now ready to embark on a special journey.

“I felt happy because I finally get to travel for a tournament,” said Dynamite shortstop Gia Luna. “Usually, if I’m in a tournament it’s about an hour away so this one’s going to be fun.”

This team has felt a togetherness throughout the season that has allowed them to get to this point.

“We have a whole bunch of fun because everybody knows what they’re doing,” added Dynamite utility player Sophia Rubio. “It’s just so much fun to play, we laugh, smile, everything.”

The Dynamite have faced some tough competition throughout the year.

“The tournaments that we compete in, there are a lot of select teams, and we’re just a rec team, these girls can compete with the select teams.” said head coach Marty Martinez. “What put us over the top, is that they never quit, we might lose one game but they come back and that’s won plenty of games for us.”

The International World Series in McAllen, Texas runs from July 19th-July 23rd.