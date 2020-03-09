Dell Match Play still on, PGA Tour ‘monitoring the situation closely’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The PGA Tour is coming to Austin March 25-29 for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and it says have been “monitoring the developing situation closely” in regards to COVID-19.

As of this writing, the PGA says it is moving forward with the event as planned.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our tournament teams, volunteers, players, fans, sponsors and anyone associated with the event,” the PGA said in a statement Friday.

“Based upon current knowledge and their recommendations on planning for mass gatherings, we are proceeding as scheduled with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play later this month,” the PGA said.

The PGA will continue to “review the available information with authorities and take appropriate action as advised.”

Additional hand sanitizing stations will be placed around Austin Country Club, the site of the tournament, the PGA said. Fans will also be allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer to the tournament.

Out of an abundance of caution, the PGA said, players may decline to sign autographs.