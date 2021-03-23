Dell Diamond will be Rangers’ Alternate Training Site during 2021 season

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Professional baseball will be coming to the Dell Diamond in Round Rock in April after all.

The start of the minor league season was delayed until May, but, on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers announced that the Dell Diamond will serve as their Alternate Training Site for the 2021 season.

The alternate site concept was used last year to provide clubs with a secondary training site close to the major league ballpark. In April, Round Rock will host a group of 20 to 28 players who were not added to the Rangers’ 26-man Opening Day roster to continue training in the event of a call-up.

“We are grateful to Mike Daly, Paul Kruger and the entire Rangers player development staff for allowing us to host their Alternate Training Site,” Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. “Many of the players that will report to Dell Diamond in April will likely be members of the Express at some point in 2021, so for them to be able to familiarize themselves with this great ballpark and the city of Round Rock will be a huge benefit as we head into the

summer.”

The group of players attending the Alternate Training Site are expected to be determined before Rangers Opening Day on April 1. Those players will report to Round Rock in early April with workouts at Dell Diamond expected to begin the week of April 4.

The Express open their Triple-A West League season on May 6 at home against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Express and Rangers are working with MLB to develop a plan that would allow for limited fan attendance at select workouts, scrimmage and potential exhibition games.