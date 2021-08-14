Defense shines, Offense struggles in Texas’ first scrimmage of the year, team looks forward to welcoming fans to practice on Wednesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just over a week after the start of training camp, the Longhorns had their first scrimmage of the year at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Wednesday was the first day Texas practiced in full pads, but due to NCAA time restrictions, they waited until Saturday’s scrimmage to practice in full pads again.

Despite it only being the second time in full pads, the defense played well, pleasing head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“I thought defensively, we had a really good day,” Sarkisian said. “I thought we played sound, played disciplined, they didn’t give any freebees, which is obviously one of the key components of defense is not giving up those explosive plays because of breakdowns up front or in the secondary.”

The offensive unit, however, left a little more to be desired.

“I thought there were some plays there to be had, whether we missed a read at quarterback, or didn’t make a play at wideout, or maybe missed a read at running back,” Sarkisian noted. “You know, that set the tone a little bit for the guys offensively which the key to the drill offensively is about that same discipline of execution, when that opportunity strikes you have to have that ability to make that play.”

Of course, when you think of offense, you think of the quarterbacks, and their performance was top of mind post first scrimmage.

Sarkisian believes that both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card still have a lot of work to do at this stage of training camp.

“Neither guy played up to the standard that I view is acceptable and I think that they view as acceptable,” Sarkisian said. “Both of those guys had a really good first week, and then all of a sudden they go to a scrimmage format and they didn’t apply the things that we had done, and that’s the key to the drill.”

Putting the players in adverse situations is something that the new coach wants to do, but he is looking for more consistency when it comes to competitive situations, like a scrimmage.

“Both guys going into next week have got to take the practice reps and ultimately apply it to the scrimmage next Saturday,” Sarkisian added.

All in all, the players handled a hectic first week. The practice schedule was all over the place, from night practices, to early afternoon sessions, and practices that were held inside and outside, making the players handle all types of conditions was the goal of the coaching staff for the first week of camp.

“What we were trying to do is push the guys quite frankly, and understand that you’ve got to push through the adversity because that’s what the game is about.”

Texas will begin the second week of training camp, and fans will be able to attend practice this coming Wednesday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The practice will begin at 6:45pm.