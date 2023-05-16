AUSTIN (KXAN) — With four new teams in the Big 12 Conference next season, the Texas volleyball schedule looks a little different than in years past.

Houston, BYU, Central Florida and Cincinnati all join the conference next season, and while Texas will play everyone in the new-look Big 12 at least once next season, they’ll tangle with six of the teams back-to-back to create the 18-game slate.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

They’ll play a 2-match series against Oklahoma (Sept. 22-23), BYU (Sept. 28-29), Kansas (Oct. 5-6), Houston (Oct. 13-14), Baylor (Oct. 26-27) and West Virginia (Nov. 2-3) with single matches against TCU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, UCF and Texas Tech. Game times and broadcast information will be released later, Texas Athletics said.

With 14 matches at Gregory Gym, one of the toughest places in the country for opponents to play in, the Longhorns have two long homestands that make up nine of the matches. Texas’ home opener kicks off a 5-match stretch at home against national rival Stanford on Sept. 3 and a Sept. 14 match against Ohio State. Texas takes on Florida Gulf Coast on Sept. 8 and Rice on Sept. 11 before concluding the homestand against Washington State on Sept. 15.

The Longhorns will start their title defense in earnest on the road in Southern California. They’ll take a weekend trip from Aug. 25-26 to Long Beach to take on Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State before heading north to play Minnesota on Aug. 30 before returning home to play the Cardinal.

Fans can get an early look at the upcoming team at the Orange and White scrimmage Aug. 12 and a home exhibition match Aug. 18 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Texas finished 28-1 last season on its way to the program’s fourth national title, sweeping Louisville in the final.