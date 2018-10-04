Sports

Debunking common Texas-OU rivalry expectations

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 08:12 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 08:12 AM CDT

Debunking common Texas-OU rivalry expectations

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- In 113 meetings between Texas and Oklahoma, just about everything that could possibly happen during a football game has already happened.

It's a game based off pure hatred, surrounded by The State Fair of Texas, with each fanbase split down the 50-yard line. 

However, the idea of Cotton Bowl momentum swings based off turnover and special teams isn't accurate. At least, it hasn't been important in recent meetings.

2014: The last time the team that won the turnover battle won the game. In 2015, neither team turned the ball over in a 24-17 win for Texas. In 2016 and 2017, Texas won the turnover battle, yet lost on the scoreboard.

2014: The last time a punt/kick off return occurred. Special teams always plays a factor but it's not as often as one might think. In 2014, Alex Ross returned a 91 yard kickoff for a touchdown in OU's 31-26 win.

2014: The last time a team scored a touchdown off a turnover. OU cornerback Zack Sanchez picked off a Jerrod Heard pass for a 43 yard touchdown in Charlie Strong's Texas debut of the Red River Rivalry.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss