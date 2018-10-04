Debunking common Texas-OU rivalry expectations Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (90) during a college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- In 113 meetings between Texas and Oklahoma, just about everything that could possibly happen during a football game has already happened.

It's a game based off pure hatred, surrounded by The State Fair of Texas, with each fanbase split down the 50-yard line.

However, the idea of Cotton Bowl momentum swings based off turnover and special teams isn't accurate. At least, it hasn't been important in recent meetings.

2014: The last time the team that won the turnover battle won the game. In 2015, neither team turned the ball over in a 24-17 win for Texas. In 2016 and 2017, Texas won the turnover battle, yet lost on the scoreboard.

2014: The last time a punt/kick off return occurred. Special teams always plays a factor but it's not as often as one might think. In 2014, Alex Ross returned a 91 yard kickoff for a touchdown in OU's 31-26 win.

2014: The last time a team scored a touchdown off a turnover. OU cornerback Zack Sanchez picked off a Jerrod Heard pass for a 43 yard touchdown in Charlie Strong's Texas debut of the Red River Rivalry.