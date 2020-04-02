David Pierce talks Texas baseball amid Coronavirus pandemic on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball head coach David Pierce is just as lost as the rest of his players with the season coming to an unexpected end last season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Longhorns were 14-3 when the season ended after a 9-1 win over Abilene Christian, in what ended up being the last sporting event for any Texas sport.

Pierce is also having to navigate Monday’s ruling from the NCAA that grants all spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to their seasons getting canceled. He’ll have to juggle a roster that includes seniors who have to decide if they’ll return, players hoping to get drafted in what will be a shorter MLB draft and an incoming freshman class.