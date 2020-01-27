Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 in tribute to Kobe Bryant

DALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 24: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on February 24, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Mavericks are freezing jersey No. 24 in franchise history following the tragic helicopter accident that killed nine people including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced Sunday evening that no player in the Dallas Mavericks organization will ever wear the No. 24 jersey again.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Cuban said in a statement.

Bryant and eight others were flying from Orange County to Thousand Oaks for his daughter to play in a travel basketball game. The crash happened near Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Cuban said “Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a dedicated and loving father.”