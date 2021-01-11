Dallas Mavericks battling COVID-19 issues; game against Pelicans postponed

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle and Josh Richardson (0) argue with referees after Richardson was called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The NBA is postponing Monday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. The postponement was first reported by Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber was placed on the league’s COVID-19 health and safety list on Sunday. The Mavericks also closed their practice facility on Sunday.

The Mavericks currently have three players, Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, quarantining.

However, it appears more Mavericks players will be quarantining or placed on the health and safety list on Monday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Mavericks will not meet the NBA’s minimum roster requirements of eight active players. An NBA active roster can have 17 players on it. The Mavericks list 16 players.

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to make his regular season debut on Monday after knee surgery during the offseason.

Additionally, the Chicago Bulls’ home game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday has been postponed. So far, four NBA games have been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.