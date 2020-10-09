Dallas Cowboys’ Tyron Smith out for the season, will have neck surgery

FRISCO, Texas (KETK/KXAN) – Dallas Cowboys Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Tyron Smith will have neck surgery next week to end his 2020 season, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced on Friday.

Smith’s neck injury flared during practice for the Cowboys and he missed two games before he returned for Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Recently, Smith missed practice on Wednesday.

In the past five seasons, Smith has also dealt with various injuries including dealing with back, hamstring, knee and elbow injuries in addition to the neck injury.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith out for season. pic.twitter.com/zJIx6eFFMM — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2020

Once a strength of the Cowboys, Dallas is extremely thin along the offensive line and are now forced to come up with some creative combinations for an effective starting five. The Cowboys lost starting right tackle La’el Collins for the season with a hip injury that required surgery.

Brandon Knight and Terence Steele have started at the tackle positions in the absence of Smith and Collins this season.

Former Texas Longhorn and second round draft pick Connor Williams played left tackle at Texas and may be shifted back to tackle from his normal NFL playing spot of guard.