Dallas Cowboys take OU receiver CeeDee Lamb with No. 17 pick

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t pass up on one of the best players on their board.

With the No. 17 pick in the 2020 Draft, the Cowboys picked massive Oklahoma playmaker CeeDee Lamb. The Sooners receiver terrorized college secondaries with yards after the catch.

Lamb along with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Blake Jarwin give Dak Prescott a buffet of options at receiver.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during the team’s online draft show that Lamb was the top receiver on the team’s board and rated as the sixth best player overall in the draft class.

Jones remarked that he believes Lamb is a tested talent that showed up in big games with the Sooners.

In three seasons with three separate quarterbacks, Lamb totaled nearly 3,300 receiving yards, 32 touchdowns and 173 receptions at Oklahoma. Last season, Lamb caught 62 passes for 1327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lamb becomes the first wide receiver drafted by the Cowboys in the first round since Dez Bryant in 2010.

There was little surprise at the top with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young went to the Washington Redskins.

The run at the quarterback position started quickly following Burrow. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert went back-to-back to the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers respectively.

Alabama’s Tagovailoa was taken No. 5. Oregon QB Herbert was picked No. 6.

The first round went along mostly without drama. The first trade of the 2020 draft wasn’t until the near midway point of the first round.

Tampa Bay traded spots with the San Francisco 49ers to take offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 pick.