Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman debuts new beer in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can now (responsibly) sip beer in Austin made by a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman took up bartending at an Austin bar Tuesday to unveil his new beer.

The NFL Hall of Famer served the beer he helped develop, called EIGHT Elite Light Lager, to customers and fans. It’s named after his former jersey number with the Cowboys.

The beer company is actually based in Austin and works to give back to Texas-based causes that work to make healthy living accessible to all.

What makes his brew unique is that it’s low calorie and low carb. Aikman’s brew has 90 calories and 2.6g carbs. The most-recognized light beers in the country are around 100 calories per drink.

A healthier option was important to Aikman.

Aikman and his business partners are hoping to score with Texas customers when the beer hits taps starting this month. The beer is only available in the Lone Star State.