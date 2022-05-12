NEW YORK (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys will open the 2022 NFL season on KXAN.

The National Football League released all the schedules for its 32 teams Thursday, and the Cowboys will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m., Sept. 11, as the Sunday Night Football game on KXAN/NBC.

Dallas opened the 2021 season against the Bucs as the league’s first game on Thursday night. While up 29-28 late in the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady did what he’s done his entire career and orchestrated a game-winning drive that ended with a field goal to hand Dallas a 31-29 defeat.

The Cowboys are coming off a good season that turned into a disappointment when the playoffs arrived. The team finished 12-5 in the first year of the NFL’s expanded schedule and won the NFC East, only to lose to the wild card San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the opening round.

Three of their games are on KXAN this season, including the season opener. You’ll see the Cowboys on our station Oct. 16 when they travel to division rival Philadelphia and Dec. 4 when they host Sam Ehlinger and the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s the full schedule for the Cowboys (bold games are NFC East games):

Sept. 11 vs. Tampa Bay 7:20 p.m. KXAN/NBC Sept. 18 vs. Cincinnati 3:25 p.m. CBS Sept. 26 @ New York Giants 7:15 p.m. ESPN Oct. 2 vs. Washington 12 p.m. FOX Oct. 9 @ Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. FOX Oct. 16 @ Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. KXAN/NBC Oct. 23 vs. Detroit 12 p.m. CBS Oct. 30 vs. Chicago 12 p.m. FOX WEEK 9 BYE BYE BYE Nov. 13 @ Green Bay 3:25 p.m. FOX Nov. 20 @ Minnesota 3:25 p.m. CBS Nov. 24 vs. New York Giants 3:30 p.m. FOX Dec. 4 vs. Indianapolis 7:20 p.m. KXAN/NBC Dec. 11 vs. Houston 12 p.m. FOX Dec. 18 @ Jacksonville 12 p.m. FOX Dec. 24 vs. Philadelphia 3:25 p.m. FOX Dec. 29 @ Tennessee 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Jan 7 or 8 @ Washington TBD TBD

Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day game is set for 3:30 p.m. versus the New York Giants in a division matchup. It’ll be televised on FOX.

Week 17’s game at Tennessee will be streamed on Amazone Prime Video, and the Week 18 division game with the Commanders will either be Jan. 7-8. It could be one of two games moved to a Saturday night doubleheader.

Dallas had nine selections in the 2022 draft, using its top pick on Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall. The Cowboys had four draft picks in the fifth round of the draft.