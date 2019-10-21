Dallas busts out of its slump for 37-10 blowout win over Eagles

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Tavon Austin #10 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a 20-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t have started any faster Sunday night in a divisional showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After three slow starts during a three-game losing streak, the Cowboys put their foot on the gas from the opening kick leading to a resounding 37-10 victory against the Eagles.

Dallas heads into its bye week with positive vibes and the lead in the NFC East division. This win becomes even more important as Dallas looks ahead to a daunting second half of the schedule.

The defense forced back-to-back Eagles turnovers in Philadelphia territory to open the game, and cashed in on touchdowns on both possessions. In total, Dallas forced four Philly turnovers scoring 21 points off the Eagles mistakes.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher went 3-for-3 on field goals including a 62-yard make as time expired in the first half to give Dallas a 27-7 lead at the break.

The second half provided very few fireworks in contrast to the first half.

The Eagles kicked a field goal to make the score 27-10 in the third quarter. Dallas responded with a fumble recovery on a mishandled snap by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to set up its final score in the fourth quarter to take any potential drama out of the finish.

The fumble set Dallas up at the Eagles 16-yard line. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ran it in for an eight-yard touchdown with 9:33 remaining.

Prescott finished with 239 passing yards and two total touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown.