Dallas Baptist advances to program’s 2nd super regional

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Dallas Baptist’s Andrew Benefield (13) bats during an NCAA baseball game against UT Rio Grande Valley on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. UT Rio Grande Valley won 5-4. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ryan Wrobleski, Andrew Benefield and River Town each had a multi-run homer and Dallas Baptist rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Oregon State 8-5 in the Fort Worth Regional.

Dallas Baptist advanced to its second super regional in program history, with the last coming in 2011.

Wrobleski finished 7 for 10 in the regional tournament with two homers, including a two-run blast in the sixth to start the scoring for DBU.

Benefield added a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh and Town hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Zane Russell picked up his first win of the season by pitching 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss