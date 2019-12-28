Dak Prescott expected to play again with injured shoulder

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys can’t seem to shake the injury bug going into this final game of the season against the Washington Redskins.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has not practiced all week with the sprained right AC joint in his shoulder. The Cowboys are following last week’s schedule to keep Prescott as ready as possible. He isn’t on the injury report this week and is expected to play again.

The difference between last week and this week is Prescott was at least able to go through the walk through practices on all three days this week. However, he says the shoulder is about the same.

The key thing is rest and then throw on Sunday before the game to be ready to go.

Tyron Smith, the Cowboys starting left tackle, has not practiced all week and is walking gingerly. Cameron Fleming might have to start in this game.

Byron Jones suffered a lateral ankle sprain in a surprise to the injury report. He’s walking around in a boot. The Cowboys are listing him as questionable.