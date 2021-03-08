Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to massive, new 4-year deal

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that they have agreed to a new deal with quarterback Dak Prescott after years of negotiation between the two sides.
In a release, the Cowboys said more information and details on the agreement will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal could be worth up $164 million for four years. Schefter reports the guaranteed money in the contract is a “record” $126 million.
Tuesday is the original franchise tag deadline. Prescott played the 2020 season under the franchise tag for $31.4 million. There had been speculation that Prescott was heading for a second season under the franchise tage.
Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short after he suffered a severe ankle injury in Week 5 that ruled him out for the remainder of the year.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.