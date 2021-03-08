Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to massive, new 4-year deal

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on after failing on the touchdown throw on fourth down during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that they have agreed to a new deal with quarterback Dak Prescott after years of negotiation between the two sides.

In a release, the Cowboys said more information and details on the agreement will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal could be worth up $164 million for four years. Schefter reports the guaranteed money in the contract is a “record” $126 million.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.



The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Tuesday is the original franchise tag deadline. Prescott played the 2020 season under the franchise tag for $31.4 million. There had been speculation that Prescott was heading for a second season under the franchise tage.

Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short after he suffered a severe ankle injury in Week 5 that ruled him out for the remainder of the year.

