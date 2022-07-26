ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Dallas Keuchel, a two-time American League all-star and Cy Young Award winner, will report to the Round Rock Express later this week, the Texas Rangers announced Monday.

Keuchel and the Rangers agreed to terms on a minor league contract, and the former 20-game winner is expected to be in an Express uniform before the end of the week. An Express official said he has been added to the roster, but would know more about Keuchel’s schedule Wednesday. We’ll update this story once we hear back from the club.

Keuchel won the Cy Young Award in 2015 with the Houston Astros in a year he went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA in 33 starts, pitching a career-high 232 innings. He struck out 216 hitters and walked just 51 that season. Keuchel was an all-star in 2017 as well. He finished that year with a 14-5 record and 2.90 ERA.

He’s had his struggles recently, however. The 34-year-old left-hander was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 22 after he pitched just 18 2/3 innings and posted a 9.64 ERA in four starts. Before then, he spent just over two seasons with the Chicago White Sox and a season with the Atlanta Braves following seven seasons with the Astros.

As an Astro, Keuchel posted a 76-63 record and a 3.66 ERA in seven seasons, along with four Gold Glove Awards for being the best fielding pitcher in the league. Houston drafted Keuchel in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas and remained with the team until 2018.