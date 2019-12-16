Cowboys win big with NFC East showdown on deck

ARLINGTON, Texas (Nexstar) — Finally, the Dallas Cowboys played up to their potential. The Cowboys that showed promise from early in the season. Dallas played lights out at AT&T Stadium Sunday, blasting the Los Angeles Rams 44-21.

This not the team the viewing public saw during the most recent three-game losing streak. The Cowboys offense moved the football consistently down the field without big plays — just long drives.

The defense exorcised some demons from a rough season and a bad showing against this same Rams team in the postseason last year. This defense got hit for 273 rushing yards in the 2018 Divisional round.

This year, the Cowboys held the Rams to 22 rushing yards Sunday with eight coming on Todd Gurley’s touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys finally played some complimentary football to pull their record to 7-7.

Dak Prescott said in post game that next Sunday’s game against Philadelphia “might as well be a playoff game.”

If the Cowboys beat the Eagles, they’ll win the NFC East and go to the playoffs. We’ll see if the Cowboys can replicate this game.