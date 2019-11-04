Cowboys used insight, research on Michael Bennett trade

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys did not make an uninformed decision when it came to trading for defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

One Cowboys coach knows Bennett very well.

Bennett spent five seasons with Cowboys pass game coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard. He knows all about the lineman.

“I think what he understands and obviously, again, what I understand is…it’s not about what has been, it’s about what we’ll be. We have a job to do here. We’re both fired up to be here. We’re looking forward to him to do is to come in and play the way that that he knows how and that’s the way our defensive line plays,” Richard said.

After three practices, the Cowboys have been working Bennett at defensive end along with as the under tackle — meaning the three technique behind Maliek Collins. They’re hoping for an upgraded pass rush when they go to their nickel situations.