Cowboys try to stay alive against surging Los Angeles Rams

(Nexstar) — The Cowboys and Rams have a rematch of their postseason contest from last year. This time, it’s on Cowboys turf Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22 in last year’s divisional round on their way to the Super Bowl.

Dallas and Los Angeles look like two teams going in different directions. The Cowboys are mired in their second three-game losing streak of the season with questions surrounding the locker room on a poor-performing defense and the fate of head coach Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys (6-7) and Eagles are tied in the NFC East division standings with three regular season games remaining in the regular season. The teams will meet next week in Philadelphia — the winner will hold a massive advantage for the division crown.

The Rams are still alive for a playoff spot aiming at a wild card spot. Currently, the Rams (8-5) are trailing the Vikings (9-4) by a game for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Los Angeles is a confident bunch with five wins in its last seven games.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola break down the match-up in this week’s Silver Star Nation Interactive.