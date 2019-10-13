Cowboys stunned by winless New York Jets on the road

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 13: Xavier Su’a-Filo #76 shakes hands with head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys are in some trouble.

Sam Darnold and the Jets carved up the Dallas defense for a large 21-6 halftime lead. The Cowboys did their best to rally, but came up a two-point conversion short.

After opening the season with three straight wins, Dallas finds itself with a three-game losing streak after a 24-22 defeat to the sputtering Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas is heading home for a primetime match-up with the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Trailing 24-16 late in the fourth quarter, Dallas staged a comeback drive, but couldn’t convert on the two-point conversion attempt after a Dak Prescott touchdown run to make the score 24-22.

Darnold, who returned to play after battling mono this season, threw two touchdowns including a 92-yard touchdown pass play to Robby Anderson in the second quarter.

After a Brett Maher 62-yard field goal at the end of the first half, the Cowboys cut the deficit to 21-6 going to the break. Maher connected on 3-of-4 his field goal attempts.

Dallas scored on a five-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott in the fourth quarter making the score 21-16.

Jets kicker Sam Ficken kicked a 38-yard field goal for the 24-16 lead later in the quarter.

For the Cowboys, this game was defined by its failures near the red zone. Dallas missed on a short fourth down attempt in the first half. Maher missed on a short field goal attempt in the third quarter.

Already starting the game without left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins, due to injury. The Cowboys lost receiver Amari Cooper with a shoulder injury during the game.