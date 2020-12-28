Cowboys still alive for postseason with 37-17 win against Eagles

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs after making a catch in the third quarter against Grayland Arnold #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys pulled off its third straight win and kept themselves in the hunt for the playoffs with a 37-17 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Dallas (6-9) can win the NFC East division and the automatic spot in the playoffs next week with a win against the New York Giants and a loss by the Washington Football Team at Philadelphia. The Cowboys used seven total turnovers in its first two wins during this streak. On Sunday, Dallas was flat out the better team.

It looked bleak at the beginning. Philadelphia pounced on Dallas’ defense for two first quarter touchdowns and a 14-3 lead capped off by an 81-yard touchdown reception by Desean Jackson. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton hit Michael Gallup for a 21-yard touchdown pass play to cut the deficit to 14-10 early in the second quarter.

Trailing 17-13 with two minutes remaining in the first half, Dalton connected with Gallup again. The seven-yard touchdown pass put Dallas ahead at the break 20-17 with some strong momentum after a bad first quarter.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb exploded out of the locker room in the third quarter, scoring a 52-yard touchdown on a great ball from Dalton to put the Cowboys ahead 27-17 just three minutes into the third quarter.

The Dallas defense locked down on rookie Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half, forcing three turnovers from the Oklahoma Sooners product. Lamb capped off the scoring, taking a handoff from Dalton 19 yards for the touchdown in the final minutes to end the Eagles’ chances of making the postseason.

Next Sunday is pretty simple for playoff scenarios.

Washington is in control of its fate. With a win, they will represent the NFC East. However, if Washington loses and the Cowboys win, Dallas will go to the postseason with a 7-9 record.