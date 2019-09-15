Cowboys stay hot in Washington D.C. with 24-14 lead

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Devin Smith celebrates his touchdown against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continued his hot start to the 2019 season.

Prescott shared the wealth to Amari Cooper, Devin Smith and Jason Witten for three touchdowns in three quarters for a 21-14 lead over the Redskins.

Witten’s touchdown reception late in the second quarter gave the Cowboys a touchdown advantage at halftime and moved the tight end closer to Cowboys history.

Witten is three touchdown receptions away from matching Dez Bryant for the most touchdown catches in Cowboys history.

Prescott has been efficient with only four incomplete passes on 27 attempts for 228 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Brett Maher tacked on a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for the 24-14 lead.

Ezekiel Elliott carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards