Cowboys somehow still in control of division with Bears looming

(Nexstar) — Somehow and some way, the Dallas Cowboys with a 6-6 record will go to Chicago on Thursday with a one-game lead in the NFC East.

It looks like nobody wants to win the division after Philadelphia was beaten Sunday by the lowly Miami Dolphins.

Everything is still in front of the Cowboys — but with six losses in 12 games — not many players are happy at the Star.

“I’ve said many times to win ballgames, you have to play well. I wouldn’t say I’m surprised we’re 6 6 because in those games we lost, we didn’t play well enough to win it. If we’re not going out there playing good football, then we’re not going to win,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said.

Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin echoed those sentiments while also acknowledging the opportunities ahead.

“I don’t think anyone’s happy to be sitting here right now. We’re very aware that it’s right there in front of us. If we take care of business, we’ll be where we want to be,” Martin said.

Even though the Cowboys worked out three kickers Sunday during their first practice of the week, it looks like they’ll still go to Chicago with Brett Maher as the kicker.

Nick Rose, the former Texas kicker and Highland Park native, was the only kicker of note to audition with Dallas.