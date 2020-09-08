Cowboys ready to kick off NFL season

by: Adam Bradshaw

(Nexstar) — The last two weeks of NFL training camp were very busy for the Dallas Cowboys as they get ready for the start of the NFL regular season.

Monday was no holiday for the Cowboys as they set their practice squad roster, designated players for injured reserve, and re-signed several players who were cut over the weekend.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has a full wrap up of the team’s moves as we head towards the Sunday night season opener in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys first game is a Sunday Night Football contest on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. You can watch it on KXAN.

