Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says talk is cheap

(Nexstar) — The sign above the clock by the equipment room says no excuses and no one in this Cowboys locker room is offering excuses for the 6-6 record.

Even though they’re in first place in the NFC East, one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott will tell you — talk is cheap.

“When it’s times like this. It’s more to lead by example. Talk’s cheap, right? We’ve talked a lot and we’ve talked to a bunch and gotten ourselves right to where we are. So, in a moment like this, I say, hell with the talking and I’m going to do more. I’m going to work harder. If you’re a young guy looking for somebody to figure it out and how to do it. Look at me, some of these other guys, because that’s exactly what we’re doing is putting a head down, focusing and doubling down on ourselves. You think fiery speeches can help? Sometimes they have their times, but you need to be fired up,” Prescott said.

As for the Cowboys update on the injuries going into Thursday night’s game against the Bears, Jeff Heath, Antoine Woods and Leighton Vander Esch didn’t practice Monday. It sounds like with Vander Esch is going to need a couple more weeks to recover from the neck injury.