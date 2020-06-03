Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1M to address racism, police training

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott announced a pledge of $1 million to “improve police training and address systematic racism” with education and advocacy on Wednesday.

“We will clean our streets and our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial profiling and hate,” Prescott wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Prescott’s first comments following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis called for change and action in a four-part Instagram post. Later in the post, Prescott promised to “take alongside all of you”, but says looting and violence are not the answer.

Prescott also opened up about the death of his older brother in the post. Jace Prescott died at the age of 31 in late April during the NFL Draft weekend.

“I have personally struggled, along with our country, since the coronavirus pandemic began. Anxiety became something I had to understand and battle with as I searched to find a purpose without the game of football around. I wanted to help, make a change, be a part of something that fixed the pandemic. During that search, I lost an idol, my brother. He and I shared the same mission: find a bigger purpose,” Prescott wrote.

Prescott is entering his fifth season in the NFL with Dallas. The organization and the Cowboys starting quarterback are still in discussions about a long-term deal.