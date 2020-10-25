Cowboys QB Andy Dalton injured after vicious hit from Washington linebacker

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Washington Football Team in the first half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday’s game after a vicious hit by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic.

Dalton was scrambling away for a short gain in the third quarter when Bostic hit him high in the head area. Dalton remained on the field for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by the Cowboys training staff.

Bostic was ejected from the game for the hit. Ben DiNucci, a rookie out of James Madison, replaced Dalton for the remainder of the third quarter.

Dalton was tabbed to fill in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys starter sustained a season-ending ankle injury two weeks ago against the New York Giants.

There hasn’t been an update on Dalton’s condition from the Cowboys.