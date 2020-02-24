Cowboys put free-agent plans on hold because of CBA deal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and his son Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president, leave after NFL owners meet to discuss a proposed labor agreement, Thursday Feb. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents.

Just like every other NFL team.

With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott have gone nowhere.

The same is true with receiver Amari Cooper and pretty much any other potential free agent on Dallas’ roster. And that’s how Jones expects it to stay until he gets some answers.

Union player representatives decided last Friday to not vote on the new labor deal approved by team owners Thursday. The NFL Players Association will meet with league negotiators at the scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Earlier Friday, the union’s executive committee voted 6-5 to recommend rejecting the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement. But the player reps and the full union membership could vote next week.

Objections to an expanded regular season are considered the main stumbling block to player approval.