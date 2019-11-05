Cowboys pour it on Giants in second half for 37-18 win

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 04: Tight end Blake Jarwin #89 of the Dallas Cowboys runs in for a touchdown in the second quarter over the defense outside linebacker Alec Ogletree #47 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KXAN) — The pendulum swung toward the Cowboys in the final minutes of the first half Monday night.

Trailing the New York Giants 12-3, the Cowboys scored 10 points in 52 seconds for a sudden 13-12 halftime lead.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott kept all the momentum going in the second half. Prescott threw three touchdown passes accounting for 269 total yards in a 37-18 win over the New York Giants.

Dallas (5-3, 4-0) maintains first place in the NFC East heading into a Sunday night match-up with the Minnesota Vikings.

Tight end Blake Jarwin scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game on a 42-yard pass play from Prescott late in the second quarter. Then, a Xavier Woods interception of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones led to a Brett Maher 52 yard field goal at the buzzer for Dallas’ first lead of the game and a giant boost of confidence.

The defense tightened up in the second half. Woods forced his second turnover of the night jarring the ball loose from Jones on a third down scramble. The Giants only second half points came on two Aldrick Rosas field goals. Dallas also racked up four sacks.

Putting itself in tough positions, the Cowboys did a good job in red zone defense forcing four field goals in five Giants red zone trips.

The exclamation point came when the result was already decided. Dorance Armstrong striped Jones in the pocket and Jourdan Lewis returned it 63 yards for a touchdown.

The Cowboys started slow and sloppy off the bye week with two turnovers.

Prescott threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage. Prescott didn’t see Antoine Bethea lurking underneath and the defensive back made the easy play. The Cowboy’s turnover at their own 12-yard line led to a Giants 3-0 lead.

Maher evened the game at three with a 35 yard field goal on the next possession.

New York took the second lead of the game on a short touchdown pass from Jones to Cody Latimer, but Rosas missed the extra point. The Giants got on the board again off another Cowboys’ turnover.

Jabrill Peppers forced a Randall Cobb fumble as the Cowboys were driving in Giants territory. Rosas drilled another short field goal for the 12-3 lead.